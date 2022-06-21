Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 11:09
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Happy Warrior Media: Announcing the Release of The Disruptors, the First Comprehensive Documentary Film on ADHD

Award-Winning, Star-Studded Documentary Available in the United Kingdomon Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon, Google Play & YouTube

GREENWICH, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful US debut, THE DISRUPTORS - the first definitive, comprehensive documentary film on ADHD, one of the most commonly diagnosed, and widely misunderstood neurological conditions in the world today - is now available in the United Kingdom on Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.