

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors waited for U.S. markets to resume trading after a holiday the previous day.



U.S. stock futures pointed to a sharply higher open later in the day, helping underpin sentiment ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress over two days.



The benchmark DAX jumped 150 points, or 1.1 percent, to 13,415 after climbing 1.1 percent the previous day.



Nordex AG, a wind turbine maker, fell over 2 percent after its first-quarter consolidated net loss stood at 150.5 million euros, wider than prior year's loss of 54.7 million euros.



Mercedes-Benz Group AG gained 2.3 percent after it appointed Paul Gao to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 1, 2022.







