Picton Property Income Ltd - Grant of Share Awards

21 June 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS

Picton announces that the following awards have been granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").

Each of the following PDMRs have, on 17 June 2022, been granted awards over ordinary shares in Picton Property Income Limited, being contingent share awards in the form of nil-cost options under the terms of the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and deferred awards under the terms of the Picton Property Income Limited 2018 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), as set out below:

PDMR LTIP share award DBP share award DBP notional share award Michael Morris 437,473 159,555 - Andrew Dewhirst 261,784 108,498 - Jay Cable 195,829 - 102,413

The nil-cost options awarded under the LTIP will vest, subject to continued employment and the satisfaction of performance conditions, following completion of the performance period which ends on 31 March 2025. The actual number of shares that will vest will depend on the extent to which the performance conditions are satisfied over the performance period, which runs from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2025. No consideration was paid for any of the awards and no consideration is due on vesting.

The deferred awards under the DBP will vest, subject to continued employment, on 17 June 2024. No consideration was paid for the awards and no consideration is due on vesting.



This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.







