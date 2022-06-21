

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as a rally in crude oil prices helped lift energy stocks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 51 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,172 after adding 1.5 percent on Monday.



BP Plc advanced 1.3 percent and Shell added 1.4 percent as WTI crude futures rose more than 2 percent amid tight supplies of crude and fuel products.



John Wood Group rose about half a percent. The engineering and consulting business named Ken Gilmartin as its new chief executive officer effective from 1 July 2022.



Online supermarket Ocado slumped 4.4 percent after raising £575m in a share placing to fund its expansion.



Packaging group DS Smith added 1.2 percent after it reported strong growth in profits and sales for the year to the end of April.







