Wearing Skechers GO GOLF Footwear,

Fitzpatrick Wins First Major of His Career

Elite golfer and rising star Matt Fitzpatrick earned his first career Majors victory-and the first since becoming a brand ambassador for Skechers-at the 122nd U.S. Open on Sunday. Competing in Skechers GO GOLF Pro 5 Hyper, Fitzpatrick won by a single stroke and finished 6 under par against a challenging field of competitors. He's the second player in history, Jack Nicklaus being the first at Pebble Beach, to win the U.S. Amateur (2013) and U.S. Open at the same venue, The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005502/en/

Matt Fitzpatrick, competing in Skechers GO GOLF Pro 5 Hyper footwear, wins 2022 U.S. Open-his first Majors victory. Photo Credit: David Cannon via Getty

"It came down to the end on Sunday and winning my first major has been a lifelong goal, so for it to happen on this course where I won the U.S. Amateur, there's just so much emotion," said Matt Fitzpatrick. "The weather was a big challenge, but I was able to stay focused, thanks to the comfort and performance of Skechers working well for me on the course."

"We always knew Matt was a special player, so for him to be in Skechers earning a career-defining victory at the historic U.S. Open is valuable exposure for the Skechers GO GOLF brand," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "The U.S. Open is one of the most prestigious showcases for the sport, so millions viewing on television watched a player never give up and compete to the end for his first Majors win-all while illustrating how our footwear delivers the comfort and performance that any golfer desires. There's so much on the horizon for this champ, and we're honored to be with him."

After a successful amateur career, Fitzpatrick turned pro at the age of 19. The English native earned his first professional victory in 2015 at the British Masters at Woburn Golf Club. The next year, he was selected for the Ryder Cup European team and went on to win the 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Since his professional debut, Fitzpatrick has achieved seven wins on the European Tour, most recently winning the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club Valderrama. He is currently ranked #10 in the World Golf Rankings.

Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick joined the roster of Skechers golf pros currently including Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie, and Billy Andrade who all wear Skechers GO GOLF on tour. Former quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo is also an ambassador for the brand's golf footwear and appears in GO GOLF marketing campaigns.

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand's award-winning running, walking and training collections. Select styles from The Comfort Technology Company include signature innovations like Skechers Arch Fit, ULTRA GO and Hyper Burst cushioning, along with other key features.

Skechers GO GOLF footwear is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,308 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States and the impact of Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005502/en/

Contacts:

USA:

Jennifer Clay

Skechers

jennc@skechers.com

UK:

Petra Kereem

Skechers UK

petra.kereem@eu.skechers.com