Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAZ ISIN: KYG217651051 Ticker-Symbol: 2CK 
Frankfurt
21.06.22
08:01 Uhr
6,332 Euro
+0,068
+1,09 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3006,42013:49
6,2726,45013:49
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 13:03
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apowiser Raises $1.5M In Seed Funding from Longliv Ventures, a Member of CK Hutchison Holdings, to Expand the Global Reach of its Novel Digital Platform that Empowers Consumers to make Informed Choices when Selecting Over-the-Counter Medications

RA'ANANA, Israel, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apowiser, an early-stage Israeli start-up that has developed PharmAssist, a chatbot-based system to support customers in the online purchase of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs announced today a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Longliv Ventures, a member of CK Hutchinson Holdings Limited.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.