Admission to trading of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" third bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on June 21, 2022 to admit the bonds of closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bonds is June 23, 2022. Issuer's full name Closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name CAPT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000406555 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity 03.06.2024 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of 100 one bond, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 30 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds 3 000 000 issue, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed annual coupon 5 rate, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments December 3, 2022 June 3, 2023 December 3, 2023 June 3, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short CAPT050024FA name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" is law firm Sorainen (Vilnius office). UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" Information document is enclosed (in Lithuanian). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1075108