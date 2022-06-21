Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") is pleased to provide an update on the initial stage of the Seismic and Electromagnetic Methods for Deep Mineral Exploration Project ("SEEMS DEEP").

GESI participates in the SEEMS DEEP Project through its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary Laakso Minerals Oy ("Laakso Minerals or Laakso").

Update:

The initial stage of the SEEMS DEEP Project is now underway. Preliminary work is being jointly undertaken by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and our subsidiary, Laakso Minerals.

The work plan includes collating all the existing geological and geophysical data into a digital database and 3D modelling platform, and the construction of the initial geological model of the study area. This model will form the knowledge base for the planning of upcoming geophysical programs.

The First Conference of the SEEMS DEEP Consortium will take place in Kuusamo Region of Finland on August 16-18, 2022 and will be hosted by Laakso Minerals.

At the Conference a summary of the initial geological model of the study area will be presented by GTK and Laakso Minerals representatives.

The first field trip to the study area, and to the Koillismaa Deep Drill Hole site, will be guided by GTK and Laakso representatives, around the time of the conference.

Before the conference, contacts with the local authorities, landowners and population, including town hall meetings, are planned to create social awareness of our plans for the project.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "The SEEMS DEEP Project, combined with the expected continuation of the 3 km deep Koillismaa Deep Drill Hole, currently suspended at a depth of 1.7 km, are two extraordinary developments within our license areas that will allow the most advanced and reliable assessment of the potential for large deep-seated bodies of mineralization within the Laakso Project to be made."

About SEEMS DEEP:

The SEEMS DEEP Project is a part of the ERA-MIN3, a global innovative pan-European network of 24 European and non-European research funding organizations, aiming to strengthen the mineral raw materials community through the coordination of research and innovation programs.

The Project has been selected for financing by the referees after a strong competition of 146 pre-proposals for its scientific excellence, impact and implementation. The total budget of the Project is € 2,182,518.

Other Participants alongside GESI include the: Geological Survey of Finland, Bureau des Recherches Géologiques et Minières (France), Uppsala University (Sweden), Institute of Geophysics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, IRIS Instruments (France), GRM-Services (Finland), Geopartner Geofizyka (Poland).

The SEEMS DEEP Consortium is implementing the innovative scientific-research methods, approaches and ideas in discovering of the deep-seated ore deposits within Laakso's reservation permit through the development of a novel workflow, integrating seismic and electromagnetic methods.

The SEEMS DEEP workflow aims to substantially improve geomodels that will enable better decisions in exploration drilling, which in turn will lead to decreased exploration cost and a smaller environmental impact. Its ambition is to produce high-confidence earth models that add more value to the exploration project than several drill holes that might miss the exploration target and provide only point-like data.

Forward Looking Statements:



This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Robert Seguin, V.P., Investor Relations

General European Strategic Investments Inc.

Robert.Seguin@gesi-usa.com

