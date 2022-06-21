Anzeige
WKN: A2JRQY ISIN: US2936021086 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
17.06.22
22:00 Uhr
0,453 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
21.06.2022 | 14:08
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences Reminds Shareholders to Vote At Upcoming 2022 Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting

- Shareholder Meeting to be Held on Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00 AM PT

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today reminds shareholders to vote on or before the upcoming annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.

Shareholders will be able to attend the 2022 Annual meeting virtually via live webcast by visiting https://agm.issuerdirect.com/ensc.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, based in San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its two novel proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is seeking to develop next-generation, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio encompassing a wide array of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705820/Ensysce-Biosciences-Reminds-Shareholders-to-Vote-At-Upcoming-2022-Virtual-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
