Unified Office Offers Enhanced, AI-based, Sentiment Analysis Suite to a Broad Range of Vertical Markets

Intelligently scan through thousands of call records to detect and analyze caller and employee sentiment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications services, IoT services and business analytics, announced today at ITExpo its next generation sentiment analysis offering. Unified Office has greatly enhanced its Total Connect NowSM Sentiment Analysis Suite (TCNIQTM) and is now offering it to a broad range of businesses. TCNIQTM scans thousands of recorded conversations and messages to detect the sentiment of callers and screens them for happiness, exuberance, anger, sadness, and for pre-determined keywords and phrases to help identify customers who need extra care or employees who may require more coaching or both. It enables businesses to save time by not having to manually review every recorded call. Visit Unified Office at booth 524 at ITExpo.

One customer currently using TCNIQTM, Rob Scheiper, a Dominos Franchise owner said, "TCNIQ is a great service that we can easily implement, that dramatically increases customer satisfaction, enhances our brand, and is instrumental in coaching our staff and helping to increase their skills."

"We're proud to announce our next generation sentiment analysis offering," said Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder of Unified Office. "This latest offering takes full advantage of the advances made in the last few years with more mature machine learning databases and improved machine learning algorithms. AI has reached a level of maturity today that enables highly accurate sentiment detection of callers. The ability to run through call recordings remotely and search for certain emotions and keywords is a great time saver and replaces what would otherwise be an insurmountable task."

TCNIQTM enables companies to improve customer service, grow revenues and reduces the time to identify positive and or problematic customer service issues. Benefits of TCNIQTM include:

Automatically scanning thousands of conversations to detect calls for negative or positive customer sentiment. No need to manually review call recordings.

Create a winning company culture, reward superior customer service and coaching staff

Analyze the data and upsell with advanced analytics.

Access to your data on the go and on any device.

TCNIQTM integrates with Unified Office's Visual Performance SuiteTM (advanced analytics) and customer Portal to provide real-time views, alerting, and reporting for actionable intelligence for business managers and owners. TCNIQTM is based on Unified Office's Total Connect NowSM (TCNSM) business communications platform is an easy to use managed communications service that integrates voice communications, service-level monitoring, business continuity, business analytics tools, and an Internet of Things (IoT) based operational performance service for small and medium sized businesses.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a highly innovative provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect NowSM service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRPTM) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links. It helps companies avoid loss of revenues due to missed calls or degraded call quality.

The Unified Office Visual Performance SuiteTM and IoT service platform provide a real-time views of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers, and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

Contact:

Cathy Clarke

CNC Associates

617-527-2089

cathy@cncassocs.com

SOURCE: Unified Office

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705877/Unified-Office-Offers-Enhanced-AI-based-Sentiment-Analysis-Suite-to-a-Broad-Range-of-Vertical-Markets