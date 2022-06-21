Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Announces Strategic Partnership with Accorto Regulatory Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Further broadening its FDA Clinical Trials program. Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today a new strategic partnership with Accorto Regulatory Solutions.

Dick Govatski, CEO, Net Medical said, "We're expanding our CLIA Moderate Complex Lab to assist regulatory firms with human factor studies and clinical trials for virus tests. The new joint effort with Accorto Regulatory Solutions is specifically designed to help small to mid-sized domestic and international companies bring their FDA regulated products to market.

"FDA Clinical Trials are essential steps in the process for regulatory firms to meet the requirements of either EUA (Emergency Use Authorizations) or 510k clearances for their products. Net Medical assists firms like Accorto to streamline the process of filing with the FDA to meet the strict procedures necessary to comply with federal regulations."

Russ Rogers, Accorto's Chief Strategy Officer, said, "We are pleased to work with Net Medical, which has the technology, expertise and personnel to help facilitate positive results for our clients."

Govatski added, "Eventually, EUA designations for COVID products will end. It will be important for companies to be able to transition from EUA clearances to 510k clearances. With our scientists, well-trained staff and lab personnel, Net Medical offers regulatory firms both clinical and human factor services to enhance their own efforts. Our dual language staff provides both English and Spanish trial results.

About Accorto Accorto Regulatory Solutions, a regulatory consulting firm based out of Richmond, Virginia, specializes in providing a multitude of analytical and regulatory compliance solutions for their clients in the medical, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharmaceutical and nicotine industries. Their firm has perfected its processes to develop bespoke, cost-effective turnkey regulatory application solutions in a rangee of FDA regulated areas.

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus and infection testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, a team of software developers and telemedicine platforms.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com

Forward-Looking Statements.

