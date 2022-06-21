Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company developing molecular diagnostic tests with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers, is pleased to announce today that it has been successful in obtaining a novel patent in Japan, No. 7038044, further strengthening the Company's intellectual property position worldwide and coverage of its blood-based technology for early lung cancer detection and screening. The Japan Patent Office is the first to issue patent on the Company's biomarker panel for detecting lung cancer, which belongs to a large family of patents that BioMark owns, and complements similar patents currently pending in Canada, China, Europe, and US.

"The Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio of the Company now includes 7 distinct families of patents offering worldwide protection on early lung cancer detection and SSAT1 use for response to treatment in lung and brain cancers. BioMark's IP represents a significant asset providing early and cost-effective lung cancer management via simple and accessible blood test which will result in significant cost savings downstream, avoiding expensive treatment, hospital admissions and ultimately saving lives," says CEO Rashid Bux. He further adds, "BioMark's portfolio of patents are testament of the robustness of its scientific and technology team that has over the years channeled targeted resources to ensure that we lead in the development of robust metabolites that can revolutionize early detection and diagnosis of lung cancer and other hard to detect cancers."

In addition to its IP portfolio for the early detection and screening of lung cancer, BioMark successfully obtained certificate of registration for BioMark trademark use in Canada under Ref.: Canada R#021131-0028. The issued trademark will be used in Canada in association with the wares and/or services described in the registration which is what the company is planning to introduce firstly on its lung cancer screening assay primed for commercialization early next year.

BioMark is an oncology-focused company with advanced near-to-market liquid biopsy diagnostic technologies. BioMark's cancer diagnostics technology platform leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improving cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plan to expand into other hard to detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

