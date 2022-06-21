Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.06.2022 | 15:04
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nobu Hospitality Grows Partnership with RCD Hotels in North America

New Hotels and Residences Announced in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Orlando, Florida

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the leading luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel and dining brand in partnership with RCD Hotels, announces today two new hotels and residences in Punta Cana and Orlando.