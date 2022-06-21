Trianz Announces Appointment of Seshi Vanguru as the Chief Revenue Officer for Enterprise DT Services and Digital Product Engineering Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology and services firm, has announced the joining of Seshi Vanguru as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Enterprise Digital Transformation (DT) Services and Digital Product Engineering Services.

This announcement comes as Trianz continues to evolve its portfolio of products and services into three distinct lines: Enterprise Digital Transformation Services for CIO organizations, Digital Product Engineering Services for R&D / Product development, and cloud management, digital workplace and analytics platforms. As CRO for the Enterprise DT Services and Digital Product Engineering Services, Seshi will scale our Digital Services business with our IP-led services model and help clients transform faster and better.

Seshi brings over two decades of multi-faceted business development experience in IT and Product Engineering services. Growing from a service delivery background, Seshi has a successful track record in partnering with clients across multiple industries and winning integrated multi-service partnerships. Seshi joins us from Brillio, where he architected the turnaround of a critical region into the fastest growing business unit within the company, and also expanded Brillio's presence in several industries by acquiring flagship customers in Life Sciences, Healthcare, Banking, Telecom and Media. Prior to that, Seshi had a long tenure at HCL Technologies culminating in a leadership role as the head of new business development in the Telecom, Media & Technology verticals. Seshi is an engineering graduate in Communication, Engineering, and Electronics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Seshi as CRO for Enterprise DT Services and Digital Product Engineering Services at Trianz," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "Seshi joined Trianz at a critical time as the company is at an inflection point in its growth trajectory due to the success of our IP-led services model that is accelerating transformations, reducing costs and human efforts. I am confident that Seshi's outstanding business acumen and a deep understanding of clients will hasten their success and ours."

"Trianz' unwavering focus on digital transformations using data-driven approaches for strategy development and IP-led approaches for execution has translated to exponential growth. Having seen traditional models - the difference and value to clients are very clear," said Seshi. "I am excited to join the high-performing team at Trianz and bring my experiences to take this approach across the client base and into the broader industry. Our growth will be a result of our clients' assured success."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

About Crossing the Digital Faultline

Authored by Sri Manchala, Crossing the Digital Faultline is a data-driven analysis of digital transformations worldwide. It explores the causal factors, the tectonic shifts we will see across industries worldwide and the art and science of leading transformations successfully. Click here to buy.

