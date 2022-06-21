Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

Enertopia is delighted to report the following drilling update. As of June 14th, drill holes DH-01, 05, 06, 07,08 were all completed to a depth of 120 feet each. All five holes ended in claystone. Following these results; 25 selected drilling intervals have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry for premium rush analysis, and another 74 samples were submitted for analysis.

As a result of the first five holes all ending in claystone, the Company has received permission from the BLM to increase the drilling depth to 200 ft on the holes that will be drilled in the remaining drill program. Overburden on the first four holes varied from 22 feet to 47.5 feet.

Drilling is expected to resume around June 21st, and will run to June 28th. The rush assay results from the first five drill holes are expected around mid August, and non rush assay results in October. Assay results are currently slowed due to the very high drilling activity in the mineral exploration sector in 2022. Once all assay results are received they will be coordinated with the respective mineral horizons & at that time the total thickness of the claystone zones will be verified and press released.

The Company will be providing a further drilling update in early July after the conclusion of the current drilling program.

"The Company looks forward to the deeper drilling and ultimately the assay results in due course," stated President Robert McAllister.

For additional project details please visit our website at https://enertopia.com/

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

