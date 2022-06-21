Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Principal Solar (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("the Company"), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties. CEO of the Company, Rick Toussaint, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by commenting on the Company's recent announcement detailing their decision to structure their E-3 Petroleum subsidiary ("E-3") into a separate entity, and asked about the underlying value behind this move. "We feel it is warranted and necessary to have a dedicated management team with a focus in this area, which could create additional value for our shareholders and be responsive to the market needs," shared Toussaint.

"Part of our rationale is that our Principal Solar shareholders would have equity interest in a brand-new corporation that we would like to initially list on the OTC," continued Toussaint. "With dedicated, focused management in both sectors, we feel this could provide an enhanced return."

"Who will lead E-3 Petroleum?" asked Copley. "Currently, if you look at our management team and Board of Directors, Mr. Anthony Learner has an extensive background in oil and gas, oil and gas trading, as well as a degree in Physics and Geology from Dartmouth," shared Toussaint. "We believe Anthony would be a great management piece to lead the spin-off enterprise," he said. "We want to bolster that new management team with additional professionals who have extensive oil and gas experience."

"How will the spin-off leverage the market opportunities of each company?" asked Copley. "We need an entity or an enterprise that can be flexible to the dynamic changes of the oil and gas sector," said Toussaint, before elaborating on commodity pricing research, which reflects current prices may remain or continue to rise. "I think it is in the best interest of shareholders to have a team that can focus and be responsive to those changes and opportunities."

"What is your general outlook on the market and how do you think it will affect Principal Solar's holdings?" asked Copley. "Once the enterprise is spun-off, we believe, with some of our connections in Texas and Oklahoma, we will be able to expand our asset holdings in the oil and gas space," shared Toussaint. "What our shareholders could potentially look forward to is a company with firm assets on the balance sheet that are generating revenue."

"Where that possibly helps Principal Solar is that it will allow us to focus on some of the supply chain related issues that are affecting the renewable energy space, and allows us to react and take advantage of the opportunities we believe we see," continued Toussaint. "It's about being able to be nimble and flexible and take advantage of opportunities."

To close the interview, Toussaint elaborated on the Company's strategy to create value for its shareholders as they continue to respond to market challenges and focus on building returns for their long-term investors.

To hear Rick Toussaint's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8106207-principal-solar-discusses-upcoming-e-3-petroleum-spin-off-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.pswwenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWW's control, such as the ability to obtain sufficient financing for the spin-off of E-3, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact

K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

kt@pswwenergy.com

214.885.0032

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Briola

invest@pswwenergy.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128447