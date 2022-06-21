Talent Inc. Announces Majority Investment in GetFive To Accelerate Career-Development Coaching Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Talent Inc. , a leading provider of tech-enabled career services, announced today a majority investment in GetFive, a provider of scalable solutions in career transition and career development.

Formed in 2013 in New York City, GetFive 's innovative outplacement solutions combine digital tools and high-impact coaching to ease the difficulty of career transitions for more than 300 businesses. Building on its success, the company has since expanded its coaching solutions to offer affordable, tech-assisted "career development" programs for organizations seeking to accelerate employee growth, increase engagement, and improve accountability across all levels.

"With the massive, post-pandemic shift to hybrid and remote opportunities, employers require contemporary coaching solutions that are aligned with the new world of work and can deliver major gains in engagement and retention," said Darren Kimball, Principal & Chief Executive Officer of GetFive. "GetFive's recent investment from Talent enables us to gain access to additional capabilities and technology, which supports our platform, clients, and job seekers, and drives human capital ROI."

In conjunction with the transaction, Kimball will continue to oversee operations as President of GetFive. Having successfully evolved his own career from Wall Street professional and investor to entrepreneur, he has helped hundreds of thousands of people change or manage their careers, start their own businesses, and be more effective executives.

"As the future of work continues to evolve at unprecedented speed, offering a multifaceted solution for optimizing the job-search experience is paramount," said Byron Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Talent Inc. "GetFive's unique outplacement solutions, combined with their career-development coaching solutions, empower career-driven professionals at all levels to supercharge their careers and reach their full potential."

About GetFive

GetFive is a leading provider of scalable solutions in modern outplacement (moving on) and career development (moving up). Their award-winning outplacement solution is specifically built to reduce the reputational risk associated with managing the ups and downs of the business cycle, while providing the highest-quality transitional support for exiting employees. For more information, please visit https://getfive.com .

About Talent Inc.

Talent Inc. was founded in 2014 with the mission to help job seekers navigate career changes and differentiate themselves in a competitive job market. Through its suite of brands, Talent provides professional resume writing, professional CV writing and interview preparation coaching. For more information, please visit https://www.talentinc.com .

