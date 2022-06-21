MIDATECH PHARMA

Midatech's lead clinical asset, MTX110, has achieved another regulatory milestone following the decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to grant the drug orphan drug designation for the treatment of gliomas. This includes recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and medulloblastoma, currently being targeted by MTX110. ODD should grant Midatech 10 years of market exclusivity on approval, in addition to other incentives such as protocol development assistance and reduced fees. As a reminder, MTX110 already has ODD in DIPG and recently received fast track designation for rGBM by the US FDA.

