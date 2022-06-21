Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
WKN: A1XEVQ ISIN: US52634T2006 
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement

DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement 21-Jun-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release | St. Petersburg | 21 June 2022

Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement

St. Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the completion of securities placement.

Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities 

Class, category (type), par value 
(for shares and bonds), series (if  ordinary shares 
applicable) of securities 
Registration number of the 
additional issue of securities and  1-01-16686-A-001D as of 14 April 2022 
registration date 
Registrant              Bank of Russia 
Nominal value            0.0912632 rubles 
Placement method           private placement 
Date of the actual initiation of the 15.06.2022 
placement 
Date of the actual completion of the 20.06.2022 
placement 
The actual number of placed     18,399,265 (eighteen million three hundred ninety-nine thousand two hundred and 
securities:             sixty-five) shares 
Share of the placed securities out 
of the total number of securities  77.99% 
subject to placement 
Actual placement price        1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share 
                   Payment method - cash and offset of liabilities. The shares were not paid for with 
Payment method            other property (non-monetary funds). A block of 18,399,265 shares was paid for by 
                   offsetting liabilities in the amount of 20,000,000,000 rubles and in cash in the 
                   amount of 1,055 rubles

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta            Lenta 
              Mariya Filippova 
Tatyana Vlasova       Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
Head of Investor Relations maria.filippova@lenta.com 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: ROI 
TIDM:     LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:   213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
Sequence No.: 169751 
EQS News ID:  1380319 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2022 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
