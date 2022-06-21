

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 50980 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 86,297,195, as per latest data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



80 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,013,493.



California reported the most number of cases - 12033 - and deaths - 11.



Deaths have increased by 17 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 30000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 3 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,300 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 9 percent rise in a fortnight.



83,947,576 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



1669 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,320,674.







