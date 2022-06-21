Inovatec Systems: Inovatec's Sara Dinwoodie Named to Auto Remarketing Canada 40 Under 40 List

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for automotive lenders, announced that Sara Dinwoodie, product manager for the company's loan management solution, has been named to the 40 Under 40 list by Auto Remarketing Canada magazine, a prominent publication in the automotive financing sector.

Sara has more than 15 years of software development and product management experience. She is recognized among Inovatec's customers for her deep technical knowledge and market expertise, which has helped the company's clients leverage the compelling benefits of innovative loan origination and loan management technology.

"I'm honored to be named to the 40 Under 40 list," said Dinwoodie. "I subscribe to the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen, which means 'change for the better.' Any success I have in the field of automotive lending software-as in life-must be credited to that ongoing focus on improvement. I'm excited for the opportunity to grow as a leader, delivering new, user-friendly features for Inovatec's customers resulting in efficient, intuitive automation."

"We're exceedingly proud of Sara and her accomplishments," said Vlad Kovacevic, chief executive officer and co-founder of Inovatec. "She has been a valued member of our organization for years, and has an astute ability to fulfill the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to her vital contributions to Inovatec for many more years."

Sara is profiled in the May/June edition of Auto Remarketing Canada. She and other 40 Under 40 honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on June 28 during the 'Canada's Used Car Week' event in Toronto.

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports equipment, and other lenders across North America, Europe, and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705937/Inovatecs-Sara-Dinwoodie-Named-to-Auto-Remarketing-Canada-40-Under-40-List