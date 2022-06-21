Transparency Market Research: Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Attracts Profitable Prospects with Rising Cases of Ventilator-associated Pneumonia, States TMR Study

Rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is fueling the demand for coated endotracheal tubes

Increase in understanding among people from North America about importance of early disease diagnosis is boosting the regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coated endotracheal tube market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Major coated endotracheal tube manufacturers are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop technologically advanced products. These strategies are also helping them in the expansion of their product portfolios. Moreover, players are executing strategies of mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead in the highly intense competition of the global coated endotracheal tube market. Companies are increasing their production capabilities in order to cater to rising product demand from hospitals. These efforts are expected to help in the overall market expansion during the forecast period.

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Key Findings

In the recent period, there has been a rise in the prevalence of different hospital-acquired infections (HAI). Hence, hospitals around the world are taking initiatives to prevent the spread of different infections. Hence, they are increasing the use of coated endotracheal tubes in their intensive care units (ICUs). This, in turn, is creating growth opportunities in the coated endotracheal tube market, which is prognosticated to gain a value of more than US$ 262 Mn by 2031.

by 2031. Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is a health condition associated with longer hospital stays, infections triggered due to multidrug-resistant pathogens. The mortality rates in such type of patients is relatively high. Considering the severity of this condition, the need to take preventive actions in order to decrease the number of incidences VAP in the ICU is increasing, notes a TMR assessment. This factor, in turn, is fueling the demand for coated endotracheal tubes across the globe. Hence, rise in the prevalence of VAP is resulting into prominent business opportunities in the global market for coated endotracheal tube. Moreover, market players are observing rise in the demand for silver-coated ETTs as hospitals from across the globe are increase the use of this product in order to decrease the cases of VAP.

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the prevalence of VAP globally is creating sizable sales opportunities for manufacturers of coated endotracheal tubes

Increase in the use of coated endotracheal tubes for mechanically ventilated ICU patients is generating notable growth prospects for the coated endotracheal tube market

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Regional Analysis

The North America coated endotracheal tube market is estimated to attract substantial business opportunities during the forecast period owing to rise in understanding among the regional population on importance of early disease detection. Moreover, surge in the prevalence of different infectious and respiratory diseases in the region are prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the North America market.

The market is foreseen to gain profitable prospects in Europe owing to many factors including rising focus of regional players on collaborating with labs and research institutions in order to develop next-gen products. This aside, the Europe market is being driven by factors such as unmet needs of the regional populace, improving spending power, and the presence of attractive reimbursement facilities in the region.

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Venner Medical

BD (C. R. Bard)

Bactiguard AB

Sterimed Group

Desco Medical India

Fuji Systems

N8 Medical, LLC.

Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Segmentation

Intubation

Orotracheal Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

Application

Anesthesia

Congenital Respiratory Disorder

Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP)

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

