Swedish researchers have identified six business models for the country's solar market and highlighted how companies differ significantly in their approaches from policymakers and scientists. They analyzed data from 241 solar companies.Researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have conducted a comprehensive review of all business models (BMs) that are currently being implemented in the Swedish solar energy market. They have found that there is a deep mismatch between theoretical and empirical solar business models. "BMs are used in this context to describe and understand the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...