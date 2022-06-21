Braille Energy Systems Inc: Braille Energy Provides Further Update on Proposed Sale of Romer Property

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSX-V:BES) ("Braille" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the proposed sale of the Romer Property (the "Property") to Stria Lithium Inc. previously announced in news releases dated March 4, 2022, April 5, 2022, and April 7, 2022 (the "Proposed Transaction").

IOS Services Géoscientifiques continues preparing the independent Geological Report. The report is expected to be delivered this week.

Braille is also pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting held on May 19, 2022, the shareholders approved an amendment increase the number of options available under the stock option plan to 16,187,949.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials.

For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

