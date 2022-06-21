Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/06/2022
|FR0010259150
7,500
86.2925
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/06/2022
|FR0010259150
5,433
84.7013
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/06/2022
|FR0010259150
2,500
84.1820
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/06/2022
|FR0010259150
7,000
81.6339
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/06/2022
|FR0010259150
4,957
81.2863
|XPAR
|TOTAL
27,390
83.6876
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005839/en/
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
