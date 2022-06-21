EV Connect Acquired by Schneider Electric to Accelerate EV Revolution

Investment enables EV Connect to accelerate its growth, support customers and empower energy companies by optimizing EV charging infrastructure

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Connect, Inc. , a premier electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider, announced that it has been acquired by Schneider Electric , the leader in energy management and automation. With a strong foundation in sustainability and eMobility, Schneider Electric's acquisition of EV Connect will enable the Company to accelerate its growth. Along with the current management team, CEO and founder Jordan Ramer will continue to lead EV Connect's operations as a distinct subsidiary, with continued focus on customer service and the Company's overall mission.

"At Schneider Electric, we believe that electric and digital are the recipe for a more sustainable and more resilient world," said Nadege Petit, Chief Innovation Officer at Schneider Electric. "EV Connect has a very similar vision. We look forward to working together to accelerate the EV revolution."

"We are thrilled to partner with Schneider Electric. They not only support our strategic goals, but fully embrace the value of electricity as a transportation fuel managed by a robust and feature-rich networked EV charging platform," said Jordan Ramer, CEO and founder at EV Connect. "With Schneider we are positioned to strengthen our presence in the EV market, and we look forward to the journey as we open a new chapter for EV Connect."

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing networks of chargers and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric which serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Love's Travel Stops, Verizon, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, ADP, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Technica Communications

Christian Zdebel

408-806-9626 Ext. 2384

evconnect@technicacommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456871/EV_Connect_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843628/Schneider_Electric.jpg