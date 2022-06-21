Volvo said it will offer fuel cell electric trucks by the second half of the decade, while an airport in northern Japan has started working on a feasibility study for local hydrogen production. Uruguay, meanwhile, has presented a new hydrogen strategy.Volvo Trucks plans to launch hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks in the second half of this decade. The Gothenburg-based company has already started vehicle testing. The fuel cell electric trucks will have an operational range of up to 1,000 km and a refueling time of less than 15 minutes. The fuel cells will be supplied by cellcentric, a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...