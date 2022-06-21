DJ Web2 Gaming Platform Giant BUFF Teams Up With Web3 Gaming Pioneer Monkeyleague

MonkeyLeague Web2 Gaming Platform Giant BUFF Teams Up With Web3 Gaming Pioneer Monkeyleague 21-Jun-2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Web2 Gaming Platform Giant BUFF Teams Up With Web3 Gaming Pioneer Monkeyleague

NEWS RELEASE BY MonkeyLeague

Tel Aviv, Israel

MonkeyLeague and Buff Gaming Platform are teaming up to merge Web2 and Web3. The collaboration will also introduce special edition Monkey NFTs to the BUFF community, expanding the appeal of non-fungible tokens and Web3 potential.

Web3 gaming pioneer MonkeyLeague continues to push the boundaries of GameFi. After securing partnerships with industry heavyweights like YGG, UNIX Gaming, Breeder DAO, Avocado DAO, and others, the team sets its eyes on the Web2 space. Buff Gaming platform, designed by gamers for gamers, rewards players for playing their favourite games. Taking this Web2 powerhouse into the Web3 era is the next objective.

The Buff Gaming platform issues loyalty rewards to players of Fortnite, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and league of legends, among other titles. Additionally, the platform is tailored to the needs of individual gamers. Issuing real-life and loyalty rewards to gamers based on their in-game actions has helped establish global communities for these games.

Furthermore, the Web2 powerhouse has established itself at the gaming industry's top. Its BUFFpay card bridges the digital and real worlds. Additionally, the platform serves over 6 million users who want to earn while playing games. The platform notes over 430,000 daily active players across more than 3 million game instances. Essentially, Buff is the play-to-earn model for Web2, making it a top-tier partner for the MonkeyLeague team.

Buff Technologies ltd CEO Elay de Beer comments: "Blockchain games market is accelerating and maintains a big growth potential, Buff decided to explore this space by partnering with the best games in the industry and MonkeyLeague is certainly one of them. Buff will expose its millions of global players to new games and continue to lead as the 'loyalty platform for the gamers' community."

As MonkeyLeague and Buff team up, the web2 gaming platform giant looks to foray into Web3. The potential for both parties is tremendous as it can lead to exciting developments across eSports AMAs, contests, streaming, community-building, etc. The Web3 paradigm MonkeyLeague embodies puts play-to-earn mechanics at the center of innovation and entertainment.

The partnership between MonkeyLeague and BUFF will introduce special edition Monkey NFTs for the BUFF community. It is an essential first step to bridging the Web2 and Web3 divide and highlights the potential and appeal of non-fungible tokens.

The MonkeyLeague team acknowledges that partnerships are an essential part of the foundation of Web3. The team aims to build high-quality games with high adoption potential, transcending the barriers between crypto and Web2. The partnership with BUFF will bring these Web3 aspects and mechanics to an audience spanning hundreds of thousands of gamers.

MonkeyLeague Head of Marketing & Partnerships Oren Langberg adds:

"MonkeyLeague has an unprecedented vision for web3 gaming and nothing will stop us from achieving it. We are constantly seeking to partner with the best that support that vision and BUFF is a strategic long-term partnership that will be the first bridge between web2 and web3. We are beyond excited for what the future holds for this partnership." About MonkeyLeague

MonkeyLeague is the next generation of web3 gaming that enables players to Play, Compete, and

Earn. MonkeyBall combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana blockchain, NFTs, and Defi to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-and-earn soccer game that's easy to learn yet hard to master.

Discord | Telegram | Twitter | Medium About BUFF

Buff Technologies, is developing and operating a loyalty program for gamers. The platform; mobile and desktop App, operates in the background and does not interfere with users while they play their favourite games. Buff supports more than 19 games, among them: APEX, CS:GO, Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and more. The free platform rewards the users by granting them Buff loyalty points for their achievements within the games and for the time spent using the platform, gamers can redeem virtual goods on the Buff marketplace for Buff points.

Buff is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock exchange.

Website | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Details

Oren Langberg

oren@monkeyleague.io Company Website

https://www.monkeyleague.io/

Web3 Buff

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1380675 21-Jun-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2022 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)