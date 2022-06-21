GameSquare Esports Inc.: GameSquare Esports Announces TimTheTatman's Tailgate, 2-Day Gaming and Music Festival Headlined By Country Star Kane Brown, at Ford Center at The Star On July 16-17

Kane Brown to Conclude Weekend of Musical Performances, including Country Pop Artist Mitchell Tenpenny, DJ Arty, and Tool Tribute Band Schism

Activities and Contests Include $100,000 Fortnite Tournament, Car Show, Tim Pong Competition, Retro Arcade, Tailgate-Inspired Games, and Much More

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Gamesquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ; OTCQB:GMSQF; FRA:29Q1) ("Gamesquare", or the "Company"), and Tim "TimTheTatman" Betar today announced details for TimTheTatman's Tailgate, a two-day festival bringing together gaming, sports, music, and pop culture. Taking place at Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas, the event will welcome the streamer's fanbase, the Dallas-Fort Worth community, and a slew of star-studded guests, including musical performances headlined by country music star Kane Brown.

"This is going to be an unforgettable experience for the Tatman Army," said TimTheTatman. "GameSquare is pulling out all the stops to deliver a weekend of gaming, music, and sports. You won't want to miss this."

Kane Brown will close out a weekend of performances by country pop singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny, EDM DJ Arty, and Tool tribute band Schism. All musical acts will take place on the main stage inside Ford Center.

"When TimtheTatman invited me to headline his Tailgate, I immediately said yes," said Brown. I love gaming and music, and Tim's event brings those two things together. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Throughout the weekend, fans can also enjoy a collection of activities, contests, and gaming tournaments inspired by TimTheTatman, including:

TimTheTatman's Hoedown: $100,000 Zero Build Fortnite Tournament: 300 ticket holders will have the chance to test their skills in a two-day Fortnite tournament livestreamed on TimTheTatman's official YouTube channel.

300 ticket holders will have the chance to test their skills in a two-day Fortnite tournament livestreamed on TimTheTatman's official YouTube channel. $25,000 Car Show: A tribute to TimTheTatman's love of cars, guests can admire an assortment of trucks, sports cars, and more, with the $25,000 cash prize awarded to the best entry.

A tribute to TimTheTatman's love of cars, guests can admire an assortment of trucks, sports cars, and more, with the $25,000 cash prize awarded to the best entry. Tailgate Favorites: Headlined by a $15,000 Tim Pong tournament, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy classic tailgate games, including cornhole and giant Jenga, or even take a shot at an NFL field goal on the field in Ford Center.

Headlined by a $15,000 Tim Pong tournament, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy classic tailgate games, including cornhole and giant Jenga, or even take a shot at an NFL field goal on the field in Ford Center. Other Iconic TimTheTatman Moments: Take a photo in TimTheTatman's streaming room, face off in a 1v1 laser tag gulag match, play classics in the retro arcade, or decide where your squad is dropping in a recreation of a Battle Royale-style military transport airplane loading ramp.

"We're bringing TimTheTatman's Tailgate to life at a scale that is going to blow fans away," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare Esports. "Tapping into the synergies of gaming and pop culture, the Tailgate will give attendees an unparalleled way to connect with Tim and with each other."

Throughout the event, guests can expect surprise appearances and meet-and-greets. In addition to TimTheTatman, attendees will have the opportunity to meet his influencer friends and fellow Complexity Gaming talent including Complexity Stars athlete Sean O'Malley, Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore, The Baka Bros, and more.

All activities will be hosted at The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters and Complexity Gaming's Lenovo Legion Esports Center. GameSquare Esports is also working closely with Visit Frisco to organize the Tailgate, coordinate guest appearances, and unite the local Dallas-Fort Worth community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://tatmantailgate.com/.

