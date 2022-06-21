Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MB ISIN: CA27034F2089 Ticker-Symbol: WIMN 
Tradegate
21.06.22
19:11 Uhr
0,144 Euro
+0,008
+5,90 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EARTHRENEW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EARTHRENEW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1430,14921.06.
0,0000,00021.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EARTHRENEW
EARTHRENEW INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EARTHRENEW INC0,144+5,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.