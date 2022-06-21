Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 21 juin/June 2022) - EarthRenew Inc. Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each of the Warrants issued hereunder shall entitle the holder thereof to receive from the Company, upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.32.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

Les bons de souscription d'EarthRenew Inc. ont été approuvés pour inscription.

Chacun des bons de souscription émis en vertu des présentes permettra à son détenteur de recevoir de la Société, sur paiement, le prix d'exercice de 0,32 $.

Voir l'acte de souscription pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: EarthRenew Inc. 21JUNE2026 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 22 juin/June 2022 Symbol/Symbole: ERTH.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 41 804 500 CUSIP: 27034F 11 7 ISIN: CA 27034F 11 7 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CAD $0.32/0,32$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: le 21 juin/June 2026 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ERTH.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com