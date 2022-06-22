Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that it held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 21, 2022. The meeting was held at Collège Hôtel, 5 Place Saint-Paul, 69005 LYON, and was chaired by Pierre Legault, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With a quorum of 40.787 %, the shareholders approved all the resolutions that were recommended by the Board of Directors, including the financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the Directors, as well as delegations related to financial transactions granted to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of Pierre Legault and Janice Bourque as Board members.

Details on the voting results, as well as the presentation that was made during the meeting, will be available later today on the company's website, in the Investors Shareholder Info Annual General Meeting Documents section.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectivesFor the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments from Sumitomo Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

