Sensedia uses AWS to accelerate companies' digital growth

API solutions now globally available in AWS Marketplace

SÃO PAULO and LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multinational API technology company, Sensedia, has become a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and is offering its solutions in AWS Marketplace. From today, Sensedia's solutions, which include its API management platform and professional consulting services, are easier and faster to buy, and the process can be completed in minutes on this page by any company.

Marcilio Oliveira, Sensedia's chief of growth and co-founder, says: "Cloud and APIs are vital to create innovative solutions. They not only digitally transform the business, they enhance the customer experience. Our technology solves a global problem and being in AWS Marketplace contributes to taking Sensedia's solution to any region and company in the world.

"Sensedia's integration into AWS Marketplace emerges from the increasingly global consumption of APIs, prompted by API-led businesses such as digital banking, food delivery and mobility apps, wallets, e-commerce and insurance tech ecosystems. All require innovative business strategies, and by using API management in the cloud, they can integrate systems and share data to create new digital business models, giving them more operational agility and revenue growth."

Companies involved in digital transformation widely benefit from APIs; coding and programming patterns accelerate the exchange of data between platforms and they can integrate legacy systems with more modern IT architectures.

Marcilio concludes: "Sensedia is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company and by having our services one click away from businesses that want to transform and grow their digital channels, we contribute to a more open, connected and digital corporate world."

About Sensedia:

Sensedia supports companies in becoming more digital, connected and open through a technology platform and expertise in APIs and microservices. Whether for the purpose of integrating channels, enabling partner ecosystems or creating modern multi-cloud/hybrid architectures, innovative companies rely on Sensedia as a partner in API management, micro-services, service-mesh, governance, security and compliance, and fast integration with their legacy systems.

Sensedia's head office is in São Paulo, Brazil, and the firm is also based in the UK, Ireland, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and Lithuania. More at www.sensedia.com .

