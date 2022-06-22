Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
22.06.22
08:18 Uhr
3,980 Euro
+0,020
+0,51 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9404,08009:21
PR Newswire
22.06.2022 | 08:04
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 21

22 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 347.7724 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 350 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 345 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,782,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,308,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
469347.00 08:20:4400059578120TRLO0LSE
1471347.00 08:20:4400059578119TRLO0LSE
1350.00 08:40:5300059578978TRLO0LSE
418350.00 08:40:5300059578977TRLO0LSE
205350.00 08:40:5300059578976TRLO0LSE
362350.00 08:41:4000059578997TRLO0LSE
702350.00 08:41:5000059579002TRLO0LSE
1579350.00 08:42:3400059579023TRLO0LSE
354349.00 08:48:2200059579397TRLO0LSE
1339349.00 08:48:2200059579396TRLO0LSE
1432348.50 08:48:2200059579398TRLO0LSE
1380348.50 09:19:1500059581058TRLO0LSE
1036349.50 09:41:4000059581633TRLO0LSE
523349.50 09:41:4000059581632TRLO0LSE
1033348.50 09:41:4000059581635TRLO0LSE
840348.50 09:41:4000059581634TRLO0LSE
1470347.50 09:41:4300059581636TRLO0LSE
1275347.00 09:41:4600059581637TRLO0LSE
466348.50 09:59:0000059582203TRLO0LSE
500348.50 09:59:0000059582202TRLO0LSE
441348.50 09:59:0000059582201TRLO0LSE
7348.00 09:59:0000059582204TRLO0LSE
1343348.00 09:59:0300059582205TRLO0LSE
1337348.50 10:11:2100059582698TRLO0LSE
814348.00 10:17:0200059582880TRLO0LSE
565348.00 10:17:0200059582879TRLO0LSE
688347.50 10:25:0500059583234TRLO0LSE
700347.50 10:25:0500059583233TRLO0LSE
255346.50 10:39:0400059583532TRLO0LSE
384346.50 10:39:5900059583590TRLO0LSE
719346.50 10:39:5900059583589TRLO0LSE
1372346.00 10:40:1100059583595TRLO0LSE
1573345.00 10:43:0800059583711TRLO0LSE
154346.50 10:53:2300059584163TRLO0LSE
1396346.50 10:53:2300059584162TRLO0LSE
1530346.00 11:12:1000059584743TRLO0LSE
1367349.50 11:37:1000059585630TRLO0LSE
144349.00 11:43:1000059585740TRLO0LSE
1192349.00 11:44:1200059585793TRLO0LSE
1302349.00 11:55:1900059586165TRLO0LSE
98349.00 11:55:1900059586169TRLO0LSE
183349.00 11:55:1900059586168TRLO0LSE
1377349.00 11:55:1900059586170TRLO0LSE
1206348.50 12:14:2400059586856TRLO0LSE
271348.50 12:14:2400059586857TRLO0LSE
1401348.00 12:52:0000059588566TRLO0LSE
108348.00 12:52:0000059588568TRLO0LSE
1400348.00 12:52:0000059588567TRLO0LSE
1524348.00 13:14:5200059589579TRLO0LSE
160347.50 13:49:4100059591109TRLO0LSE
638347.50 13:56:0000059591447TRLO0LSE
372347.50 13:58:2600059591564TRLO0LSE
213347.50 14:06:0000059591999TRLO0LSE
2347.50 14:08:4100059592118TRLO0LSE
731347.50 14:18:0000059592488TRLO0LSE
339347.50 14:18:2600059592566TRLO0LSE
294347.50 14:28:3200059593233TRLO0LSE
558347.50 14:29:0000059593254TRLO0LSE
205347.50 14:29:0000059593253TRLO0LSE
418347.50 14:32:4100059593576TRLO0LSE
494347.50 14:33:0000059593605TRLO0LSE
428347.50 14:36:5600059593997TRLO0LSE
559347.50 14:36:5600059594006TRLO0LSE
700347.50 14:36:5600059594005TRLO0LSE
97347.50 14:36:5600059594004TRLO0LSE
76347.50 14:36:5600059594003TRLO0LSE
1079347.50 14:36:5600059594002TRLO0LSE
404347.50 14:36:5600059594001TRLO0LSE
626347.50 14:36:5600059594000TRLO0LSE
883347.50 14:36:5600059593999TRLO0LSE
871347.50 14:36:5600059593998TRLO0LSE
500347.50 14:36:5600059594007TRLO0LSE
500347.50 14:36:5600059594008TRLO0LSE
1495347.50 14:43:0800059594566TRLO0LSE
41347.50 14:43:0800059594567TRLO0LSE
745347.50 14:43:1900059594572TRLO0LSE
67347.50 14:45:0000059594685TRLO0LSE
717347.50 14:45:0000059594684TRLO0LSE
1313348.00 15:02:5300059596175TRLO0LSE
1455348.00 15:02:5300059596174TRLO0LSE
37348.00 15:10:5300059596954TRLO0LSE
1400348.00 15:10:5300059596953TRLO0LSE
597347.50 15:12:2000059597133TRLO0LSE
967347.50 15:12:2000059597132TRLO0LSE
441347.50 15:25:4900059598350TRLO0LSE
1727347.50 15:25:4900059598349TRLO0LSE
1431347.50 15:25:4900059598351TRLO0LSE
1299347.00 15:35:2100059599159TRLO0LSE
541346.50 15:42:5300059599699TRLO0LSE
862346.50 15:42:5300059599700TRLO0LSE
147346.00 15:55:4700059600647TRLO0LSE
247346.50 15:57:5300059600897TRLO0LSE
560346.50 15:57:5300059600896TRLO0LSE
713346.50 15:57:5300059600895TRLO0LSE
688346.50 15:57:5300059600898TRLO0LSE
608346.50 15:57:5300059600899TRLO0LSE
58347.50 16:08:1500059601755TRLO0LSE
726347.50 16:08:1500059601754TRLO0LSE
500347.50 16:08:1500059601753TRLO0LSE
1309347.50 16:09:2800059601839TRLO0LSE
1456348.00 16:19:3000059602683TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.