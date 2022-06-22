DB Schenker relies on Caverion to save energy for its properties in Finland

HELSINKI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DB Schenker, a world leading global logistics provider, and Caverion are deepening their nationwide partnership in technical maintenance and energy management in Finland. The companies have signed a partnership agreement, expanding the previous cooperation, which covers 18 DB Schenker properties across Finland.

DB Schenker's properties are logistics centers, terminals, warehouses and office buildings with a total area of approximately 260,000 square meters. All the most recent properties are equipped with solar panels, geothermal energy and green asphalt. Caverion is responsible for the technical maintenance of the buildings, energy management and remote monitoring.

"Sustainability is a priority in DB Schenker's business. Having energy-efficient and functional properties is one part of this goal and they also enable a competitive service for customers. Technical maintenance is a significant factor in maintaining the desired performance of properties throughout the period of use. To ensure this, we have invested in measures related to maintenance and energy efficiency. Caverion has been chosen as partner for this journey," says Marko Liimatainen, Real Estate Director, DB Schenker.

Managing energy use

With improved consumption monitoring, possible deviations can be found and corrected as part of energy management. Remote control ensures that all building technologies are correctly set, and that energy consumption does not increase. Energy consumption monitoring helps to recognise energy savings potential.

The Caverion SmartView platform will be used as a nationwide maintenance book, enabling even more high-quality reporting, systematic maintenance and transparency. Separate property-specific measures leading to energy savings will also be reported through Caverion SmartView. This will further facilitate the monitoring of energy savings targets.

"We are pleased with the expansion of our partnership. We can support DB Schenker's energy saving goals by maintaining the energy efficiency of their properties and managing their energy use. We have an extensive service network in Finland and are therefore close to Schenker's locations across the country," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland.

