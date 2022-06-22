Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Asuntosalkku to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

June 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Asuntosalkku Plc shares (short name: ASUNTO) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Real Estate sector. Asuntosalkku the 47th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022 and it represents the seventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2022. Asuntosalkku is the largest market-based landlord in Estonia and a pioneer in the Tallinn rental market. It is a residential real estate investment company, whose investment strategy focuses on selected individual apartments in owner-occupied dwellings at attractive locations in Finland and in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. Asuntosalkku's residential real estate portfolio focuses on small apartments, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland and locations near Tallinn's Old Town in Estonia. For more information "Listing on the First North Growth Market is a significant step for our company, because it will allow us to enter the capital markets and gradually expand our ownership base, while also increasing the liquidity of the company's shares. It will also strengthen our ability to implement our growth strategy by expanding the spectrum of potential financing instruments. At the same time, we are able to offer investors a new alternative, namely an opportunity to invest in a residential real estate investment company with a concept differing from those of our main competitors. We have grown our portfolio strongly in Tallinn in recent years. We aim to keep the focus of our growth mainly in the Tallinn rental market, as we see that Tallinn's still relatively undeveloped rental market offers us interesting growth opportunities also in the future," says Jaakko Sinnemaa, CEO of Asuntosalkku. "We are pleased to welcome Asuntosalkku to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Listing of Asuntosalkku gives a new opportunity for investors to invest in real estate through the public market. We look forward to follow Asuntosalkku as a listed company." Asuntosalkku has appointed OP Corporate Bank Plc as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com