

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark-based Carlsberg A/S (CABGY), a producer and seller of beer and beverage products on Wednesday announced the resignation of CFO Heine Dalsgaard, who intends to take up the CFO position in a private equity-backed company in a different industry.



He would continue at Calsberg until 31 December 2022.



The company said it will start looking for Heine Dalsgaard's successor.



Shares of Carlsberg closed Tuesday's trading at $24.83, up $0.06 or 0.24 percent from the previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARLSBERG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de