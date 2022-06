New small-capacity solar power plants are being developed in Ukraine to avoid blackouts, which is helping businesses to stay afloat amid dire economic conditions. A 13.9 KW Tesla Powerwall solar plant, donated to Ukraine by Elon Musk, was recently installed in Borodyanka, a town in Kyiv region. "In the de-occupied territories most affected by the Russians, there are problems with electricity, and Tesla Powerwall stations provide backup power during power outages," said Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov. Solar power systems are being deployed mostly to prevent blackouts ...

