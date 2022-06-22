DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.1596

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1605932

CODE: LEMB LN

ISIN: LU1686830909

