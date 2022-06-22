DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 268.4393
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1173104
CODE: RUSG LN
ISIN: FR0011119171
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 169813 EQS News ID: 1380869 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380869&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 22, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)