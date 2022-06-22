Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
22.06.2022 | 10:13
Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MOBI LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2022 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9369

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17192236

CODE: MOBI LN

ISIN: LU2023679090

