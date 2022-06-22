- (PLX AI) - Daimler Truck Outlook FY revenue EUR 48,000-50,000 million.
- • Daimler Truck expects unit sales of between 500,000 and 520,000 in 2022
- • Daimler Truck Demand for the products and services remains strong and there are signs of slow improvements in the company's supply chain
- • Daimler Truck expects a significant increase to its adjusted EBIT
- • Regarding the adjusted ROS for the Industrial Business, Daimler Truck will stay unchanged between 7 and 9% given the current challenging environment
