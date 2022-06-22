DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 21/06/2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.0616
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1734231
CODE: PRUK
ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 169992 EQS News ID: 1381273 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
