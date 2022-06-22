Smart & Sustainable E-Mobility Company Segway-Ninebot Plans Turkey Expansion, Launches New E-scooter Series - F Series

BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new electric kickscooter F series is being launched in the Turkey as part of Segway-Ninebot's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in Turkey.

As a leading global business in the fields of short-distance transportation and service robotics, Segway-Ninebot, is furthering its position as a pioneer in the future of smart mobility in Turkey.

The newly launched F Series boasts instant performance of up to 25 kilometers per hour. On the F40, users will enjoy dynamic riding, which is wonderfully suited for daily commute journey, thanks to the 350 W powerful and silent engine.

By simply stepping on the board, users can go with its maximum speed of up to 25 km/h and ability to climb slopes of up to 20%. Thanks to its ecologically friendly electric engine, users can enjoy the ambiance of surroundings without adding additional acoustic noise.

The F Series also has a Resilient Frame and 10-inch Pneumatic Tyres for a smooth and comfortable ride while lowering the risk of puncture. The KickScooter's two independent brakes, including an electronic front brake and a rear disc brake, ensure more secure and rapid stopping. F Series is sustainable with an Innovative Regenerative Braking System, enabling the Kickscooter to recycle energy from riding. Moreover, the integrated lithium battery pack converts the energy stored during braking into power and stores it in the wheels.

"Segway-Ninebot is committed to providing innovative transportation solutions that improve people's lives and help create more sustainable communities. We are confident that our products will contribute to the Turkey's efforts to become a world-leading smart city. Turkey is one of the most important markets for Segway, and we are very excited to be launching our new product line here." said Frank Zhang of Segway-Ninebot, the head of ME region.

Segway-Ninebot is poised to become an essential player in making smart cities a reality across the world. With cutting-edge technology, these new lines are not only safe and simple to use, but also equipped with intelligent connectivity suitable for a Smart City.

At present, with Its products sold in more than 225 countries and regions, Segway-Ninebot is all geared up to amplify its footprint in the micro-mobility market with its latest innovations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845025/F_series_lifestyle.jpg