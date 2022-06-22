Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces Plans to List its Shares on Nasdaq

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it has filed an application to commence its previously announced planned listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

The Company believes an uplisting to Nasdaq will raise its visibility and recognition among investment community audiences. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for technology companies, including emerging markets such as the electric vehicles sector. Envirotech Vehicles' management believes an uplisting will enhance the Company's value. The listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of that exchange and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements. In preparation for the uplisting, the Company plans to execute a reverse stock split to satisfy the minimum share price requirement.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We believe an uplisting to Nasdaq will enhance our visibility among investor audiences, add additional flexibility to execute our strategic and operational plans and heighten awareness of the Envirotech Vehicles brand. This is an exciting time for our industry and our Company as businesses and fleet owners transition to greener transportation and we remain focused on building the business and driving enhanced value for our shareholders."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit https://evtvusa.com/investor-relations/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

