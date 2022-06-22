GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group IT Staffing Solutions Subsidiary Agile Resources Named a 2022 Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Winner

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) (together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as "the Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that its technology staffing solutions subsidiary, Agile Resources ("Agile"), has been announced a 2022 winner of the Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award. This award recognizes companies that display a commitment to employee enrichment and dedication to work-life balance.

Agile is honored to be included as a company that supports a healthy work environment, while emphasizing employee wellbeing and promoting work-life balance.

Matthew Marini, President of Agile, commented, "We are excited to be awarded the Best and Brightest Places to Work For® again in 2022. This is a great testament to the focus we put on our culture at Agile and to our team's response to our ongoing efforts."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that showcases companies making better business decisions, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community. Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program, remarked, "These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees."

This year, in review for this distinction, companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative, Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

About Agile

Agile, a GEE Group Company (NYSE American: JOB), is an innovative IT staffing and consulting firm that speeds time to talent by matching great people to great opportunities, enabling our clients to drive business results and create competitive advantage. Agile has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine, Staffing Industry Analysts and the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Agile was also recently recognized as one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms by Forbes for 2020 and 2021. Agile has been recognized as a 2017 Best Staffing Firm To Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts and as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association for Business Resources for 5 consecutive years from 2017 - 2021. Additionally, Agile has received ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction Awards for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

For more information, visit www.gotoagile.com or call 678.722.8200.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to possible future events and/or the Company's future results (including results of business operations, certain projections, future financial condition, pro forma financial information, and business trends and prospects) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events. Such forward-looking statements often contain, or are prefaced by, words such as "will", "may," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "pro forma", "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," "intends," "suggests," "appears," "seeks," or variations of such words or similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, as a result of a number of factors, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The international pandemic, the "Novel Coronavirus" ("COVID"-19), has been detrimental to and continues to negatively impact and disrupt the Company's business operations. The health outbreak has caused a significant negative effect on the global economy, employment in general including the lack of demand for the Company's services which is exacerbated by government and client directed "quarantines", "remote working", "shut-downs" and "social distancing". There is no assurance that conditions will not worsen and further negatively impact GEE Group. Certain other factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the loss, default or bankruptcy of one or more customers; (ii) changes in general, regional, national or international economic conditions; (iii) an act of war or terrorism, industrial accidents, or cyber security breach that disrupts business; (iv) changes in the law and regulations; (v) the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against the Company including the failure to repay indebtedness or comply with lender covenants including the lack of liquidity to support business operations and the inability to refinance debt, failure to obtain necessary financing or the inability to access the capital markets and/or obtain alternative sources of capital; (vi) changes in the size and nature of the Company's competition; (vii) the loss of one or more key executives; (viii) increased credit risk from customers; (ix) the Company's failure to grow internally or by acquisition or the failure to successfully integrate acquisitions; (x) the Company's failure to improve operating margins and realize cost efficiencies and economies of scale; (xi) the Company's failure to attract, hire and retain quality recruiters, account managers and salesmen; (xii) the Company's failure to recruit qualified candidates to place at customers for contract or full-time hire; (xiii) the adverse impact of geopolitical events, government mandates, natural disasters or health crises, force majeure occurrences, global pandemics such as the deadly "coronavirus" (COVID-19) or other harmful viral or non-viral rapidly spreading diseases and such other factors as set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) and does not intend to publicly update, revise, or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

