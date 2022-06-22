OMNIYAT illuminates the Palm Jumeirah sky once more, as groundbreaking commences for AVA at Palm Jumeriah

OMNIYAT starts construction of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai

AVA at Palm Jumeirah will be managed by Dorchester Collection

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 345 million people globally watched OMNIYAT light up the sky for the iconic launch of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, with 500 drones to announce their new architectural masterpiece drawing the tower across the sky in Dubai.



And now, OMNIYAT will be illuminating the Palm Jumeirah sky once again with a singular beacon of light to symbolize the groundbreaking of AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, Mahdi Amjad said, "OMNIYAT continues to lead the way in uber-luxury residential projects to serve the global ultra-high-net-worth community who have a desire to live and invest in Dubai." He continued, "We launched these exclusive residences back in March, and since then, the success has been exemplified by the exceptional demand we have seen and now we are looking forward to begin construction on the most anticipated residential development of the year."

AVA at Palm Jumeirah creates opportunity to truly explore the limits of what a life well-lived can be. Each of the 17 residences will contain private pools on sumptuous terraces with spectacular 270-degree views of the stunning city skyline, Dubai's beaches, plus the iconic landmarks of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. Amenities will include a unique resident-only cinema, infinity edge pools, lounges for residents to unwind, along with a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa.

Similar to its neighbour One at Palm Jumeirah, AVA at Palm Jumeirah will also be managed by legendary hospitality brand, Dorchester Collection, making this Palm Jumeirah's most exclusive residential cluster. Each resident will receive the same services as they would expect to receive in Dorchester Collection's iconic hotels worldwide. This ranges from the residence concierge available 24/7, to doorman and porter services, personal valet and floristry services, a full menu of a la carte services, along with being part of a wider worldwide network of like-minded individuals.

With a staggering height reaching up to 125 meters, AVA at Palm Jumeirah offers 17 ultra-luxury residences, as well as 1 sumptuous sky palace spread over multiple floors that is first of its kind in the region. AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is OMNIYAT's 12th and most recent project, who have assets reaching over 15 billion dirhams.

About OMNIYAT Group

One of the most visionary real estate development and service groups in the Gulf Region, OMNIYAT creates living canvases of residential, commercial, hospitality, and retail spaces: a one-of-a-kind premium experience. Approaching the design, development and management of each OMNIYAT property as if it were a unique work of art.

OMNIYAT nurtures and maintains close relationships with the world's leading architects, engineers, interior designers and artists. Each project is unique, designed to create a superior return on investment and to give every homeowner the OMNIYAT guarantee of living in a bespoke space that reflects their personality, achievements, and ambitions.

AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai

AVA at Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection, Dubai is OMNIYAT's latest architectural masterpiece, containing a unique collection of 17 private havens, located within the most exclusive residential cluster in Dubai.

As the first building on the threshold of the world-renowned Palm Jumeriah, AVA at Palm Jumeriah redefines what a well-lived life can be. Every aspect of the building from the stunning entrance defined by walls of falling water to the discrete, attentive services managed by Dorchester Collection, and the unbeatable amenities ensures AVA at Palm Jumeirah is the peak of peace and privacy, to allow our residents to live a life without boundaries.

