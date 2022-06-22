Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUQW ISIN: IL0011745804 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
21.06.22
22:00 Uhr
4,020 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.06.2022 | 13:04
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Visionary.ai and Innoviz Partner to Improve the Power and Accuracy of Machine Vision

Combining Visionary.ai's Camera Imaging Software and Innoviz's LiDAR and Perception Software Enhances Performance in Low-Light Conditions

JERUSALEM and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary.ai, a developer of software-based image signal processor (ISP) technology, and Innoviz (NASDAQ: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced a new partnership to combine Visionary.ai's imaging technology with Innoviz's LiDAR sensors and perception software. Combined, the two technologies aim to improve 3D machine vision performance for a wide range of applications including robotics, smart cities, and drones.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.