Hemcheck receives order from Italian distributor

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has received an evaluation order from Levi Biotech, an Italian distributor. The order is of lower economic value but shows the interest that exists in the Italian market, and it is directly linked to user tests that will be performed, in close collaboration with Hemcheck, at several hospitals in Italy. The order refers to diagnostic use.

"We have dialogues with several different distributors and end customers in the Italian market and we are pleased that there is a clear interest in cooperating with Hemcheck. We hope that this evaluation order will be followed by more orders and a next step is also to evaluate whether both parties want to proceed with a formal distributor agreement," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hemcheck/r/hemcheck-receives-order-from-italian-distributor,c3590100

The following files are available for download: