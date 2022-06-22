Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson And The House Of LR&C Announce Exclusive Travel Retail Partnership



22.06.2022 / 14:00



Select Duty Free And Specialty Retail Stores Will Become The Exclusive Airport Shopping Destinations For Christine Day, Russell Wilson, and Ciara's Purpose-Driven Fashion House, Highlighting Brand Sustainability & Inclusivity East Rutherford, N.J. and Seattle, WA, June 22, 2022 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America and The House of LR&C,the fashion house of Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson and Grammy winning singer-songwriter Ciara, today announced a new travel retail partnership. For the first time ever, two clothing lines from The House of LR&C will be carried in U.S. and Canada airports, available exclusively in select duty free and specialty retail stores operated by Hudson. The brand will debut early next year inside the Gallery ORD store at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) Terminal 5, with additional locations in development. The introduction of the brand to airport stores brings together Hudson's broad reach in the travel industry with The House of LR&C's celebrity influence and goal of positive impact, allowing the two retailers to generate large-scale positive impact - from brand accessibility to championing causes that matter. "Hudson has always prioritized giving back and creating development opportunities for the minority-owned companies we do business with," said Freda Cheung, Executive Vice President, Duty Free and Chair of Hudson's Diversity & Inclusion Committee. "The House of LR&C shares many of the same values as we do, and is a strong representation of how a brand ethos can lead to meaningful change. Together, we are confident that we will connect travelers to what is important to them, while also delivering a shopping experience that is better for our communities." The House of LR&C is shaping how the world sees and thinks about fashion, for all people. With the values of Love, Respect, and Care, the brand works to blend fashion with sustainability, all at an accessible price point. This can be seen through the environmentally-conscious materials found in every product all the way down to the in-store experience, including the use of paper fiberboard hangers and Flowcodes. "We have worked hard at building a company that really resonates and means something to the consumer and what is important to them," said Christine Day, Co-Founder and CEO of The House of LR&C. "Our new strategic partnership with Hudson allows us to reach even more people in a way that furthers our mission of making sustainable fashion the effortless choice, while leaving minimal impact on the planet." Travelers will be able to shop a curated selection of products from Good Man Brand and LITA by Ciara, the accessible and sustainable luxury clothing lines inspired by the iconic, fashion-forward styles of Russell Wilson and Ciara. As the elevated menswear line, Good Man Brand includes a collection of crewnecks, polos, top-rated sneakers, and other apparel designed to help men look good, feel good, and do good. LITA by Ciara, which stands for "love is the answer," offers a selection of contemporary dresses, sweaters, outerwear, and accessories intended as a "woman's best friend in fashion" - a perfect match for Hudson, which prides itself on being the Traveler's Best Friend. "One of the greatest strengths of our portfolio - whether in travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, or food and beverage - is that we offer the best brands and product selection," said Jordi Martin-Consuegra, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. "The addition of The House of LR&C to our stores showcases Hudson's ongoing commitment to partner with new and emerging brands to exceed our traveler's expectations for the most modern and innovative retail environments." The partnership announcement comes at a time when both retailers are making significant strides in advancing their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Hudson, its parent company Dufry, and The House of LR&C are passionate philanthropic partners working to break down barriers in local communities. Additionally, Hudson, Dufry and The House of LR&C are advocates of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Dufry and The House of LR&C are signatory members of the UN Global Compact and have identified carbon neutrality targets. Hudson is a long-time supporter of Communities In Schools, raising more than $4 million through its point of sale (POS) campaign in addition to working with minority-owned businesses through the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) program. To celebrate the new partnership, Hudson and The House of LR&C will host a fashion show fundraiser today at the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) Airport Business Diversity Conference in Chicago, featuring a video appearance from Russell Wilson and Ciara. A portion of the proceeds from purchases at the event will be donated to the AMAC Foundation which supports minorities and women pursuing careers in the aviation industry. About Hudson Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram. About The House of LR&C The House of LR&C was built to democratize the retail industry with a mission to impact our people and the planet - change the way we do fashion, make it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are a proud certified B-Corporation and are choosing to live into United Nations' Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com.

