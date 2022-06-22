Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sileon AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (324/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sileon AB, company registration number 556584-5889, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Sileon AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 29, 2022. The company has 33 793 604 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: SILEON ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33 793 604 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013108867 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 260606 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556584-5889 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +08-463 83 00.